K-Pop Artist Nahee Dies: 5 Points On Singer-Songwriter

Nahee made her debut in 2019 with the single 'Blue City'. Her other hits include 'Gloomy Day' and 'Blue Night'.

In her brief four-year-long career, Nahee had 15 Korea Music Copyright Association songwriting and composing credits.

In September 2020, she signed with the agency Mun Hwa In. Her latest song titled 'Rose' was released in July this year.

On November 6, just two days before her death, Nahee had shared a carousal of images on Instagram that showed her dog and had a lively selfie.