South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Meet Trump, Discuss Trade, Defence

South Korea's new President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Washington later this month to meet with US President Donald Trump, Lee's office said Tuesday, for talks on trade and defense cooperation in the face of nuclear-armed North Korea and other threats.

Their August 25 summit will follow a July trade deal in which Washington agreed to cut its reciprocal tariff on South Korea to 15% from the initially proposed 25% and to apply the same reduced rate to South Korean cars, the country's top export to the United States.

South Korea also agreed to purchase $100 billion in US energy and invest $350 billion in the country, and Lee and Trump may discuss how the investment package will be structured and managed. The talks are expected to cover expanding cooperation in key industries such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding, Lee's spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said.

Lee, a liberal who won an early election in June to replace ousted conservative Yoon Suk Yeol, has made the economy his top priority, aiming to shield the trade-dependent nation from the shocks of Trump's tariff hikes and his demands that allies cut reliance on Washington and shoulder more of their own defense costs.

Lee's meeting with Trump comes amid concerns in Seoul that the Trump administration could shake up the decades-old alliance by demanding higher payments for the US troop presence in South Korea and possibly move to reduce it as Washington shifts more focus on China.

Lee and Trump will discuss strengthening the allies' defense posture against growing North Korean threats, and also developing the partnership into a "future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance" to address the changing international security and economic environment, according to Kang, who didn't elaborate on the specific issues to be addressed.

Dating back to his first term, Trump has regularly called for South Korea to pay more for the 28,500 American troops stationed on its soil. Recent comments by key Trump administration officials, including Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, have also suggested a desire to restructure the alliance, which some experts say could potentially affect the size and role of US forces in South Korea.

Under this approach, South Korea would take a greater role in countering North Korean threats while US forces focus more on China, possibly leaving Seoul to face reduced benefits but increased costs and risks, experts say.

In a meeting with South Korean reporters last week, Gen. Xavier Brunson, commander of US Forces Korea, stressed the need to "modernize" the alliance to address the evolving security environment, including North Korea's expanding nuclear program, its deepening alignment with Russia, and what he called Chinese threats to a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

When asked about a potential reduction in US troops in South Korea, Brunson emphasized capabilities over numbers, highlighting advanced systems like fifth-generation fighters, and also stressed strategic flexibility, citing the recent deployment of Patriot air defense systems from South Korea to the Middle East.

"What's being asked of Korea is to be stronger against DPRK - that we might have the flexibility as we modernize our alliance so that we could go do other things," Brunson said, using the initials of North Korea's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

During his first term, Trump suspended US military exercises with South Korea while pursuing diplomacy with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. They met three times in 2018 and 2019 but their diplomacy quickly collapsed over disagreements about exchanging the release of US-led sanctions against the North and the North's steps to wind down its nuclear and missile program.

Kim has since suspended virtually all diplomacy with Washington and Seoul while accelerating the expansion of his weapons program. His foreign policy priority is now Russia, which he has supplied with weapons and troops to help prolong Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Kim's powerful sister recently dismissed Washington and Seoul's stated desires to restart diplomacy aimed at defusing the North's nuclear program, indicating that Pyongyang feels no urgency to resume diplomacy with South Korea and the US anytime soon.

Tensions on the peninsula could rise again later this month, when South Korea and the United States proceed with their annual large-scale combined military exercises, which begin on August 18. North Korea labels the allies' joint drills as invasion rehearsals and often uses them as a pretext to dial up military demonstrations and weapons tests aimed at advancing its nuclear program.

