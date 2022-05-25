South Korea Responds As North Fires Missile Hours After Biden Leaves Asia

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's new president, presided over the meeting.

South Korea convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting over North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday and "strongly condemned" the North's latest weapons test as a "grave provocation", the presidential office said.

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea's new president, presided over the meeting and ordered officials to take agreed steps to strengthen US deterrence, according to his office.

In a separate government statement, South Korea also said it had "strong and effective" responses ready to deal with any North Korea provocations.

