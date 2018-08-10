South Korea Firms Caught Importing Coal, Iron From North: Seoul

More than 35,000 tonnes of North Korean coal and iron were imported into the South.

Three South Korean firms were caught importing coal and iron from the North last year, Seoul's customs office said Friday, in an apparent breach of UN sanctions imposed in August 2017 on the nuclear-armed state.

More than 35,000 tonnes of North Korean coal and iron were imported into the South via Russia between April and October last year, the customs office said, warning that "any ships that are believed to have violated UN sanctions will be impounded or banned from entering South Korean ports".