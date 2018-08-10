South Korea Firms Caught Importing Coal, Iron From North: Seoul

More than 35,000 tonnes of North Korean coal and iron were imported into the South via Russia between April and October last year, the customs office said.

World | | Updated: August 10, 2018 11:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
South Korea Firms Caught Importing Coal, Iron From North: Seoul

More than 35,000 tonnes of North Korean coal and iron were imported into the South.

Seoul: 

Three South Korean firms were caught importing coal and iron from the North last year, Seoul's customs office said Friday, in an apparent breach of UN sanctions imposed in August 2017 on the nuclear-armed state.

More than 35,000 tonnes of North Korean coal and iron were imported into the South via Russia between April and October last year, the customs office said, warning that "any ships that are believed to have violated UN sanctions will be impounded or banned from entering South Korean ports".



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

North KoreaSouth Korea

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsIKEA IndiaMaharashtra BandhYoga AsanasPrice ComparisonTrain StatusTriple Talaq BillPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Burn CaloriesKerala Rain

................................ Advertisement ................................