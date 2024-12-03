South Korea Declares Emergency Martial Law To Counter Threats Posed By North Korea

Seoul:
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared emergency martial law, saying the measure was necessary to protect the country from "communist forces".
"To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements... I hereby declare emergency martial law," Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
