South African Student Sets World Record With 47 Splits In One Minute

A student in South Africa has set a new record with an impressive physical performance at his school, gaining attention for his speed and determination, reported Guinness World Records.

Chaz Wilson achieved the most splits in one minute (male) with a total of 47 in Bloemfontein, South Africa, on 15 October 2025. The record attempt took place at his school, where fellow students gathered to cheer him on during the challenge.

The achievement highlights both his dedication and the encouragement he received from those around him, making the moment special for everyone present.

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He was inspired to attempt this record title after seeing Liberty Barros set the record in 2024 for the female title, reported Guinness World Records. Liberty Barros did it for 42 times.

His mother, Ariena, said that he immediately felt inspired and confident he could do the same, and right there on the spot, he tried it himself and impressively matched her total of 42 splits.

Chaz Wilson's achievement shows how inspiration, practice, and support can lead to remarkable results. His record not only reflects personal determination but also highlights the positive role of encouragement from peers in helping individuals reach new milestones for others everywhere.