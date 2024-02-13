Solo Woman Traveller Aboard Royal Caribbean's 9-Month Cruise Dies

The voyage which has 160 destinations departed from Miami in December 2023.

A passenger aboard a nine-month Royal Caribbean world cruise has died, as per a report in the People Magazine. In a video uploaded to TikTok on Sunday, popular content creator and cruise ship enthusiast Adita, who is travelling on Royal Caribbean's Ultimate World Cruise, revealed that she had seen a woman's body being removed from the cabin by the staffers.

After announcing that the ship had reached Los Angeles, the woman said, "Some sad news. We had our first death on the Ultimate World Cruise. A lady passed away last night. She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out." The content creator said it was something "very, very sad" to have witnessed.

'I'm thinking it was probably a heart attack. But I don't have much news other than it was a female elderly patient, or guest, that passed away," she continued. Adita stated in her response to a comment that the woman "was a solo guest, so she passed alone in her room."

In a statement to the outlet, the cruise line operator revealed that one of its passengers had passed away, but they did not discuss the circumstances surrounding the death. "A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away. We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest's loved ones at this time. Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time," the statement read.

According to the New York Post, many large cruise ships have both morgues and body bags in case there is an untimely death while out at sea. Depending on what arrangements can be made for the transportation of the remains, the bodies of persons who pass away while at sea are normally stored in the mortuary until the ship reaches its next significant port of call.

Meanwhile, the voyage which has 160 destinations departed from Miami in December last year and has travelled through the US, Brazil, Argentina and Peru. It left for the Asia-Pacific region on Sunday and will go to the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and Europe before returning to Europe on September 10.

Due to unrest in the Red Sea and Suez Canal, Royal Caribbean said they are making adjustments to the itinerary. "The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority, and we are monitoring what is taking place in and around the Red Sea. In looking ahead at potential itinerary adjustments, we are currently reviewing alternatives for Serenade of the Seas, which is currently scheduled to transit the Suez Canal in May. Our guests and travel partners will receive an update from us in mid-February," the company said.