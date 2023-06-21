'Soldiers In South, East Are Actively Destroying Enemy': Ukraine's Zelensky

A defence against terror means destroying terrorists, Zelensky said in his nightly video message.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine's forces were destroying Russian forces in the two main theatres of the conflict, the east and south of the country.

"At this time, our soldiers in the south and east are actively destroying the enemy, physically cleansing Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video message.

"A defence against terror means destroying terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the state of evil will never have the opportunity to bring evil to Ukraine."

Referring to a conference to take place in London on post-war recovery, Zelenskiy said rebuilding Ukraine was "a vehicle and a guarantee of security" and a means of "protecting against any repetition of Russian aggression."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)