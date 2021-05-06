Social Media Platforms Should Not Amplify Untrustworthy Content: White House

Major platforms must not amplify disinformation, misinformation, the White House said (Representational)

U.S. President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to COVID-19, vaccinations and elections," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

