'Snow Bomb' To Hit The UK In February? What Weather Office Says

UK Met Office officials said these predictions are exaggerated. (Getty Image)

The United Kingdom has experienced heavy snow fall, with temperature falling to minus 10 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. And the forecasters have warned that the cold spell will continue this week. But some reports claim that another cold snap will hit the country early in February from Greenland. There are fears that a 'snow bomb' is heading to the British Isles at the end of next week. However, the Met Office has said that there reports are likely to be exaggerated.

The reports about another severe weather spell in the UK are based on the prediction made by advanced weather maps from WX Charts, a forecast model. They show that a blizzard will make landfall in Northern Ireland and northern parts of Scotland on Thursday, February 2.

The forecast further says that the weather anomaly will spread to most of the UK, covering large swathes of land with heavy snow, as per a Metro report.

Though no estimate has been provided by WX Charts about how much snow will fall to the ground, the colour-coded map on the website indicates snow falling at the rate of nearly two inches per hour.

But talking to The Guardian, Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said these predictions are exaggerated and weather at the beginning of February is expected to be mild.

"We're not expecting anything exceptionally severe at the moment as we move into the early part of February," he said.

Scotland will witness warmer temperatures at the start of the week, which will filter south, the meteorologist added.

"We are expecting temperatures by the middle of the week to sort of be back to where they should be across the majority of the country," said Mr Stroud.

Those temperatures are expected to remain in place till the start of February, the meteorologist added.