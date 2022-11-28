Small Plane Crashes Into Power Lines In US, Triggers Major Blackout

No one was injured in the plane crash in Maryland, US.

A small plane crashed into power lines in the US state of Maryland last night, triggering a widespread power outage in Montgomery County, reported Washington Post citing local authorities.

No one was injured in the incident. Over 90,000 homes and businesses were affected due to the blackout across the county.

"A small plane has crashed into power lines in the area of Rothbury Dr & Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs is on scene. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA, as there are still live wires," said the Montgomery County police on Twitter.

The crash occurred near a commercial area during rains, but the actual cause is yet to be ascertained. It is estimated the plane may have hit power lines as high as the 10th floor, but it could not be immediately confirmed, the report said.

An investigation is underway.