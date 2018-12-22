On Video, Car Hits Roadside Ramp, Crashes Into The Top Of A Tunnel

The driver, who was alone in the car at the time of the accident, cleared the alcohol test and appeared to have fallen asleep, Slovak police said

December 22, 2018
The car crashed ahead of the Borik tunnel in northeast Slovakia early morning on Thursday.


Bratislava: 

In a dramatic video of a car crash in Slovakia, a BMW rammed into an elevated fixture on a road's hard shoulder, flying through the air before it hit the top of a tunnel, flipped 360 degrees and then came to a stop.

The driver, 44, survived the crash and suffered only minor injuries, local police said in a Facebook post.

The car crashed ahead of the Borik tunnel in northeast Slovakia early morning on Thursday. The driver, who was alone in the car at the time of the accident, cleared the alcohol and sobriety tests and appeared to have fallen asleep, Slovak police in the post featuring the video clip.

No other vehicle was hit in the accident and a car trailing behind the BMW slowed down and turned on its hazard lights.

The video posted by police on its Facebook page has been viewed by more than 2 million people. The police department also posted two pictures of the damaged vehicle.

Slovakia Car CrashBMW CrashBorik tunnel

