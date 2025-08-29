Slaps, Punches, And Shoves: Mexico's Senate Erupts Into A Full-On Brawl | Video

A routine end to a legislative session in the Mexican Senate turned into a chaotic scene of violence on Wednesday when an opposition leader physically confronted the chamber's president. The altercation, which included punches and shouting, erupted moments after lawmakers had concluded a heated debate and were singing the national anthem.

The incident unfolded as Alejandro "Alito" Moreno, the leader of the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), approached and grabbed Gerardo Fernandez Norona, the Senate president from the ruling Morena party. The unexpected confrontation quickly escalated into a scuffle involving pushing and shouting.

According to Fernandez Norona, the brawl followed a "difficult debate" regarding the presence of foreign armed forces within Mexico. The violence brought an abrupt and disorderly end to the day's proceedings, highlighting deep political tensions within the legislative body.

In livestreamed video, Moreno could be seen coming up to Fernandez Norona, repeatedly saying, "I'm asking you to let me speak," grabbing Fernandez Norona by the arm.

"Don't touch me," Fernandez Norona responds.

Finally, the two begin to push each other, with Moreno knocking over a photographer in the process.

Another lawmaker also entered the fray, swinging at Fernandez Norona as he tried to step away.

"(Moreno) started pulling on me, touching me, pushing. He hit me and said, 'I'm going to beat the shit out of you, I'm going to kill you'," Fernandez Norona said.

Fernandez Norona said he would call an emergency session for Friday and would propose expelling Moreno and three other PRI lawmakers for the fight.

Moreno said Fernandez Norona had swung at him first.

