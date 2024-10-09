Advertisement

6 Injured After Being Stabbed In "Terror Attack" In Israel

Israel has been on high security alert since the Hamas assault sparked the war in Gaza, while a the conflict with Hezbollah continues to escalate.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
6 Injured After Being Stabbed In "Terror Attack" In Israel
The police issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being arrested.
Hadera, Israel:

At least six people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a stabbing attack in the Israeli city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli authorities said.

"The terrorist has been neutralized," police said in a statement. "Four separate locations have been identified, resulting in six victims with stab wounds."

The police did not immediately provide other details, but issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being arrested.

Of the six people rushed to the hospital, at least two were in serious condition, according to medical officials.

Israel has been on high security alert since the Hamas assault a year ago sparked the war in Gaza, while a the conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon continues to escalate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Attack, Israel Hamas, Israel Hezbollah
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Trump And Harris Fight For Pennsylvania County Known For Picking Presidents
6 Injured After Being Stabbed In "Terror Attack" In Israel
Malaysian Couple Praised Online For Gifting Their Domestic Helpers Brand-New iPhones
Next Article
Malaysian Couple Praised Online For Gifting Their Domestic Helpers Brand-New iPhones
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com