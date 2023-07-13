Singer Zayn Malik Reveals One Direction Members 'Got Sick Of Each Other'

Mr Malik revealed that he wanted to get ahead of the curve

Singer and former One Direction member Zayn Malik recently appeared on the video podcast "Call Her Daddy" hosted by Alex Cooper, where he opened up about the real reason why he left the band and what life has been like since then.

In 2015, the singer decided to quit the band and go solo when the One Direction band was on their world tour. Back then, he said that he was taking a break from One Direction due to "stress". Now, the singer revealed, "There were great experiences, I had great times with them, but we'd just run our course."

Mr Malik said that around the time of his departure, the bandmates were beginning to clash. "We'd been together every day for five years and we'd got sick of each other if we're being completely honest," Mr Malik said, adding: "I look back on it now in a much fonder light than I would've as I'd just left. There were great experiences, I had great times with them, but we'd just run our course."

He revealed that he wanted to get ahead of the curve and be the first to release his own record. "I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. People were doing certain things. Some people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening," he said.

Mr Malik also talked about Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and why he decided to remain silent on the issue. He said that he believed that the issue should stay within the family.

"I just keep to myself. I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened, too," Mr. Malik said. "I just didn't want to bring attention to anything."

Mr Malik signed with Mercury Records last month. "Love Like This" releases July 21.