Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Masala, Claims Unfit For Human Consumption

Singapore has recalled Everest Fish Curry Masala, a popular spice product imported from India, alleging the presence of elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a pesticide deemed unsuitable for human consumption in the spice blend. This move comes in response to a notification issued by the Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong, highlighting the presence of ethylene oxide at levels surpassing permissible limits.

"The Centre for Food Safety in Hong Kong has issued a notification on the recall of Everest Fish Curry Masala from India due to the presence of ethylene oxide at levels exceeding permissible limits," the Singapore Food Agency said in a statement.

The SFA has directed the importer, Sp Muthiah & Sons Pte. Ltd., to initiate a comprehensive recall of the products.

Ethylene oxide, while commonly used as a pesticide for fumigating agricultural produce to mitigate microbial contamination, is strictly prohibited for use in food products. Despite its permissible application in the sterilisation of spices under Singaporean regulations, the presence of elevated levels in Everest Fish Curry Masala poses a potential health risk to consumers, the SFA said.

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries," the SFA statement read.

Everest has not issued a statement on this yet.