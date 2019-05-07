'Revenge Porn', 'Cyber Flashing' Banned In Singapore

"Revenge porn" has become a problem globally because of the popularity of social media (Representational)

Singapore has outlawed "revenge porn" and "cyber-flashing" -- sending unsolicited images of one's private parts -- the latest country to clamp down on sexual offences committed online.

"Revenge porn", when ex-partners share intimate photos or videos without permission, has become a problem globally because of improvements in technology and the popularity of social media, with many governments legislating against it.

Singapore's parliament passed a bill Monday that made distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images a crime, punishable up to five years in jail, in addition to a fine and caning.

"Intimate images could become widely shared and on platforms, and may be impossible to completely remove. They have the potential to cause great harm to the victim," said K. Shanmugam, Law and Home affairs minister.

"Cyber-flashing" will be punishable up to a year in prison or a fine. If the recipient is younger than 14, it is punishable up to two years in jail, a fine or caning.

The changes are part of a major overhaul of Singapore's penal code. Other new measures include outlawing marital rape, banning child sex dolls, and decriminalising suicide.

Singapore's nearly 150-year-old penal code was inherited from colonial ruler Britain and was last fully reviewed in 2007.

