Tourist Couple Spends Night At Singapore Airport As Hotel Rates Skyrocket On F1 Weekend

With hotel rooms costing a fortune during the Formula 1 race weekend in Singapore, a tourist couple decided to make Jewel Changi Airport their overnight stay.

Posting a video on TikTok, a woman revealed that they had just arrived from the Bintan Islands by ferry and were waiting at the airport for their flight the next day.

Calling hotel prices "astronomical," she said they were not keen on spending $400 (approximately Rs 33,000) just to rest their heads, according to Mothership.

It was around 9 pm when the couple reached the airport. The woman mentioned that most shops closed by 10 pm, so they had about an hour to shop. They visited Starbucks Reserve, Adidas, Uniqlo, and Don Don Donki during that time.

After shopping, they considered watching a movie at Shaw Theatres Jewel to pass the time, but then skipped it.

"We are having a tough time finding somewhere to rest our heads, which is understandable because we are not supposed to sleep here," the woman said.

The couple eventually found a spot at the airport where other passengers were also sleeping. It seemed they came prepared as they laid out thin blankets and neck pillows on the floor.

She then admitted that the sleep, of about five hours, was not very comfortable, adding her husband woke up almost every hour.

"Not the best night of sleep. But we did it. We didn't have to pay for a hotel," she added.

The woman then shared a still from the airport. The area appeared to be just outside the Terminal 1 arrival hall at Jewel Changi Airport, where at least 30 people were sleeping.

