'Should Go to Heaven': Trump Praises Own Record On Religious Issues

US President Donald Trump believes he has a chance of going to heaven, in contrast with his past remarks where he appeared unsure about the same.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump explained that his earlier comments were meant as a joke. "I was just having fun," he said, blaming the media for taking his words seriously and missing his sense of humour.

Trump, in his 77-minute speech, said, "I really think I probably should make it [to heaven]." Acknowledging his flaws, he said, "I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people," according to PBS.

The 79-year-old also praised his record on religious issues, claiming he had "done more for religion than any other president." He criticised previous administrations, saying earlier occupants of the White House had "bailed out" on religion.

Trump claimed credit for restoring religion, particularly Christianity, to a central place in American politics and culture. He pointed to several actions taken during his presidency, including efforts to support prayer in schools, policies targeting transgender people, and the establishment of a White House faith office.

"There are many signs that religion is coming back. It's coming back so strong. You know, your churches are filling up. You didn't have that two years ago," he added.

He also criticised other political leaders, claiming that they avoid saying the word "God". "They don't want to say it. I say it," he alleged. He further questioned voters' choices, saying, "I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don't," according to USA Today.

Trump immediately switched to another topic during his speech. He again brought up his loss in the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and said he "had to win" the 2024 election.

"I needed it for my own ego. I would have had a bad ego for the rest of my life. Now I really have a big ego, though. Beating these lunatics was incredible, right? What a great feeling, winning every swing state, winning the popular vote," he said.