Shooting Outside Punjabi Singer Prem Dhillon's Residence In Canada

Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon's residence was fired at in Canada on Monday, for which the Jaipal Bhullar gang took responsibility. A viral post by the gang also mentioned the name of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot down in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022, and jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The post mentioned the dominance of the music industry.

Dhillon is known for songs like "Boot Cut", "Old Skool" and "Majha Block".

Last September, shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. A man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for the incident.

In November 2023, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a purported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal's house in Canada. The alleged incident took place in the White Rock neighbourhood in Vancouver.