Shocking Video Shows Chinese Robot Attack Dog With Machine Gun Dropped By Drone

The robot attack dog was seen scanning the environment for targets.

A Chinese military contractor has created a video to show off a new military technology that is scaring the internet - an attack dog that can be dropped off by a drone. The video was released on the official Weibo account of "Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing," a page affiliated with Chinese military contractor, according to a report in New York Post.

It shows the drone dropping off the dog on the roof of a building. After the drone flies away, the dog is seen getting up on its four legs and begins to scan the area for potential targets.

Has anyone watched the War of the Worlds cable series! Chinese military contractor created a video showing off its terrifying new military technology, revealing a robot attack dog that can be dropped off by a drone. https://t.co/wW9kYR70N0pic.twitter.com/grrWutK8ge — Shell (@EwingerMichelle) October 27, 2022

The robotic attack dog has a weapon mounted on its back to eliminate the targets or take on the enemies.

The Post report said that Kestrel Defense Blood-Wing has posted a description on the Chinese social media platform, which when translated the English, says that the weapon can "launch a surprise attack".

"War dogs descending from the sky, air assault, Red Wing Forward heavy-duty drones deliver combat robot dogs, which can be directly inserted into the weak link behind the enemy to launch a surprise attack or can be placed on the roof of the enemy to occupy the commanding heights to suppress firepower. And ground troops [can] conduct a three-dimensional pincer attack on the enemy in the building," the English translation of the description reads, according to New York Post.

A few months ago, a video appeared on social media that showed a robot dog with a machine gun strapped to its back firing bullets.

According to a description of the post on Reddit, the video was originally posted on YouTube by Alexander Atamanov, a tech entrepreneur from Russia. In the video, the dog is also seen patrolling a house amidst a snowy backdrop.