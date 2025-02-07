Sheikh Hasina's Comments "Made In Individual Capacity": India To Bangladesh

India today in a strongly worded statement said comments attributed to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity in which India has no role to play.

Responding to media queries, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement explaining why Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India Md Nural Islam was summoned by the MEA today, said conflating comments made by Ms Hasina in her individual capacity with India's position is not good for bilateral ties.

"It was conveyed that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh, which has been reiterated several times in recent high-level meetings. It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues," the MEA spokesperson said in a statement.

Our response to media queries on summoning of Bangladesh Acting High Commisioner⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/SVgC2BpF9u pic.twitter.com/UIRAKK5mKu — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 7, 2025

"These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity," Mr Jaiswal said.

"Comments attributed to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have been made in her individual capacity in which India has no role to play. Conflating this with the government of India's position is not going to help and positivity to bilateral relations," he said.

"While the government of India will make efforts for a mutually beneficial relationship we expect that Bangladesh will reciprocate similarly without vitiating the atmosphere," the MEA spokesperson said.

The MEA's statement comes a day after India expressed anguish over the vandalism of the home of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said the "act of vandalism" should be strongly condemned.

The historic residence of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, a symbol of the heroic resistance of the people of Bangladesh against the forces of occupation and oppression, was destroyed on February 5, 2025.

"All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh. This act of vandalism should be strongly condemned," the MEA spokesperson said on Thursday.

The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction. Local media linked the protest to an online speech by former Ms Hasina.