Where Will Sheikh Hasina Go? Bangladesh Ex-PM's Options After Dhaka Exit

Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign as Bangladesh PM amid violent protests demanding her exit

Two days back, Sheikh Hasina resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister, fled capital Dhaka amid violent protests demanding her ouster and landed near Delhi. Since then, there has been speculation on where she is headed next. Right after her escape from Dhaka, some reports had claimed that the 76-year-old leader plans to seek asylum in the UK. But with London hesitating, the Awami League leader, it is learnt, is looking at other options.

What Sheikh Hasina's Son Said

In an interview to NDTV, Sheikh Hasina's son and Awami League leader Sajeeb Wazed Joy said reports claiming that his mother sought asylum in the UK are incorrect. "She has not requested asylum anywhere, so the question of the UK or US not responding yet is not true. My mother was planning to retire after this term anyway. She is done with politics in Bangladesh."

Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima Wazed is WHO's Regional Director for South-East Asia and lives in Delhi. But a Twitter post she put up suggests that she has not met Sheikh Hasina after her escape from Dhaka. "Heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love. So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time. I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO@WHO#HealthForAll#OneWHO," she posted on X.

What Has UK Said

Sheikh Hasina's sister Sheikh Rehana is a UK citizen, and Rehana's daughter Tulip Siddiq is a Labour Party politician and a minister in the Keir Starmer government. Also, the UK has a record of giving refuge to several prominent figures of the subcontinent, including former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. So soon after she fled Dhaka, multiple reports predicted that she is headed to the UK.

But the UK Home Office told NDTV that British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to that country to seek asylum or temporary refuge. A spokesperson also said individuals seeking asylum must do so "in the first safe country they reach".

"The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge," the Home office said.

Is US An Option?

Sheikh Hasina's son Joy is based in the US, but the chances of her moving there are slim after Washington DC and Dhaka's ties nosedived during her tenure. In fact, earlier this year, when Awami League stormed to victory in the Bangladesh election, the US State Department had said, "The United States remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day. The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair and we regret that not all parties participated."

While some reports say the US has cancelled Sheikh Hasina's visa after she resigned as Prime Minister, there has been no official confirmation and authorities have said visa records are confidential.

Earlier, after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, the US had said it stands with the people of Bangladesh. "We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller had said, flagging reports of human rights abuses, casualties, and injuries during the violent protests against the Awami League government.

What About India?

Sheikh Hasina has been in India since she landed here Monday. Addressing the Parliament on the Bangladesh situation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Sheikh Hasina had sought approval to come to India on a very short notice.

The government, according to reports, has told an all-party meeting that they have given time to the veteran politician to decide on her next move. Sheikh Hasina is in a state of shock and the government is giving her time to recover before it discusses these issues, sources have said.

New Delhi also faces a diplomatic dilemma here. It does not want to be seen as overtly backing the ousted leader because that may complicate its relationship with the new dispensation in Bangladesh,a a strategic partner geopolitically. At the same time, the history of Sheikh Hasina's relationship with India must also be kept in mind. Long before she became Prime Minister, the Indira Gandhi government had given her refuge after her whole family, including father Mujibur Rahaman, was assassinated during the 1975 unrest in Bangladesh. So abandoning her at this point will also not be an easy decision, considering her equations with Delhi.