Bangladesh Hindu Homes Targeted As Mobs Run Amok After Sheikh Hasina Exit

Sheikh Hasina quit as Bangladesh PM and fled the country amid violent protests

Scores of Hindu temples, business establishments and temples in Bangladesh have been attacked by violent mobs after Sheikh Hasina was ousted as Prime Minister, according to a community association. While leaders of the movement that toppled the Awami League government have appealed to people not to target the Hindu minority, concerns have been raised about their safety. In a silver lining, several voices have come out in support of Hindus and some temples are being guarded by Muslims and Hindus together.

Hindus account for nearly 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 17 crore population, and a large section of this community has traditionally backed Sheikh Hasina's Awami League. This is due to Sheikh Hasina's strong ties with India and Awami League's posturing as a largely secular force as compared to the opposition that comprises hardline forces.

With the government toppled and the new administration yet to take charge, mobs are running amok, targeting police stations, prisons, Awami League leaders' homes and Hindu establishments.

Tarique Rahman, BNP leader and son of former PM Khaleda Zia, is among the key voices that have appealed for calm.

"I call upon the people of Bangladesh to display restraint and calm in the midst of this transitional moment on our democratic path. It is our duty to protect all Bangladeshis, irrespective of religion and politics, from discriminatory violence, and not to harass any particular community, create division, or seek vengeance. Muslims, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, believers, atheists - no one will be left behind or be prejudiced on our democratic path; together, we are all proudly Bangladeshis," he has said in a post on X.

Homes Stormed, Looted

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has told Reuters that 200-300 homes, mainly those owned by Hindus, and businesses had been targeted since Monday. About 15-20 Hindu temples had been vandalised and 40-odd people injured, though not seriously, the organisation's general secretary Rana Dasgupta said.

"The communal atrocities erupted hours before she resigned. Although there is no killing, there is injury. Houses and businesses of minorities, especially Hindus, as well as temples, have been targeted, looted, damaged," he said.

Dhaka-based development professional Avirup Sarkar has told BBC that his cousin lives in Netrokona, about 100 km from Dhaka. Hours after Sheikh Hasina fled the country, she called Mr Sarkar. "She sounded terrified. She said the house had been attacked and plundered by a mob," he has told BBC. Mr Sarkar's cousin told him that 100 people armed with sticks had stormed the house, smashed furniture, TV, bathroom fittings and doors. They had also taken cash and ornaments. They did not assault anyone in the house.

"You people are descendants of Awami League. This country is in a bad shape because of you. You should leave the country," the mob shouted at the residents, according to the BBC report.

Journalists, Artists Targeted

Pradip Kumar Bhowmik, a journalist with Daily Khoborpatra, died after being assaulted during a mob attack on Rayganj Press Club in Sirajganj, local media has reported. Three other journalists were injured. A total of 25 journalists were injured in incidents of assaults across the country, The Daily Star reported. Many of them are Muslims.

In Dhaka's Dhanmondi, a violent mob attacked Bangladeshi singer Rahul Ananda's ancestral house and burned his musical instruments and furniture. His family members managed to escape the attack. Folk band Joler Gaan, which Rahul Ananda sings for, has put up a video of their last recording in the now gutted room, and questioned the "fire of rage and revenge".

Muslims Join Hindus In Guarding Temples

Amid reports of minorities and temples being targeted, Dhaka Tribune sent a correspondent to three temples and found Hindus and Muslims guarding the places of worship. At Dhakeshwari National Temple, local resident Raj Ghosh said, "Both Muslim and Hindu neighbours are guarding to protect the temple. Some individuals have used this temple for their own benefit. We acknowledge their efforts in developing it, but they have forcibly removed us from the temple."

Ranjan Kumar Das, another resident, said, "There is fear that this temple could be targeted. Last night, some students and local Muslims were with us. They provided their contact details for help in case we were attacked. Our Muslim brothers who have stood beside us are setting an example."

At Ramna Kali Temple, Dhaka University student Rafid Azad is on guard. He said groups are taking turns to guard the temple. Asked who is behind the attacks on temples, he said, "We have seen examples of many countries where, when a regime fails, some people spot an opportunity. We can not say clearly who is attacking the temples. Whoever is behind this is doing a horrible thing."

He said the new government should ensure fundamental rights, including religion and freedom of speech. "Obviously, we do not want a bigoted government, we want a government for everyone."

At ISKCON Swamibag temple, there are no guards, but two posters read, "You are our brothers, do not fear" and "Bangladesh is for all of us". ISKCON member Durlav Harinam Das told Dhaka Tribune, "In this area, we have good relations with everyone, so there is no reason for fear."

India Is Concerned

The safety of minorities in Bangladesh is high on New Delhi's list of priorities, the government has said. Addressing the Parliament on the situation in the neighbouring country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar yesterday said India is "deeply concerned" over the situation in Bangladesh, especially about the minority community. "We are monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. We welcome that, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored," he said.

The minister said New Delhi is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through diplomatic missions.

Also in focus is the safety of Indian nationals currently in Bangladesh. The minister said there are about 19,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh, 9,000 of them students. Most students have returned after the students protests against Sheikh Hasina gathered steam. Many Indians are now returning. An Air India chartered flight brought back 205 Indians, including six infants, this morning.