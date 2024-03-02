Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub File Nomination Papers For Pak PM Post: Report

The nomination papers were received by the Secretary of the National Assembly. (File)

Shehbaz Sharif, the joint candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), and Omar Ayub, the nominee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council, have both filed nomination papers for the position of Prime Minister of the country, reported ARY News on Saturday.

The nomination papers were received by the Secretary of the National Assembly.

A candidate must receive 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected premier.

According to ARY News, PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People's Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.

Whereas, independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI won the most MPs with 93 in the February 8 elections.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was elected as the 22nd speaker of the National Assembly (NA) on Friday.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presided the National Assembly (NA) session to elect a new NA speaker. The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) protested throughout the session, reported ARY News.

The speaker's election was conducted via a secret ballot. The lawmakers voted one by one.

PML-N candidate Ayaz Sadiq received 199 votes, while Aamir Dogar from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) received 91 votes. Following Raja Pervaiz Ashraf's formal pronouncement, Sardare Ayaz Sadiq was sworn in as the next speaker of the NA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)