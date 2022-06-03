Pop Star Shakira Catches Footballer Gerard Pique Cheating On Her, Couple To Split: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for 12 years.

All of us have been enamoured by the love story between pop singer Shakira and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique. However, rumours are out that the two are soon to get separated. Barcelona-based news agency El Periodico reported that Shakira recently found out that the Spanish footballer has cheated on her.

According to the report, Shakira found Gerard Pique sleeping with another woman. Adding fuel to the rumours is the fact that the two are not staying in the same home. It has also been reported that Gerard Pique is staying alone at his bachelor pad in Calle Muntaner, Barcelona.

The rumours started making the rounds every since Shakira stopped posting pictures with Gerard Pique on Instagram. Even her Mother's Day post didn't feature him. Shakira and Gerard Pique have two sons - Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9. When Shakira posted a photo with her little ones on Mother's Day, she didn't even mention the footballer in her caption. Her cryptic note read, “With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them.”

Fans are now also ponying at possible hints about the alleged break-up in Shakira's latest single Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro. The song includes lines like, “To complete you, I broke into pieces. They warned me, but I didn't listen.” And, then it went like this, “Don't tell me you're sorry. That seems sincere but I know you well and I know you lie.”

The last time Shakira posted a photo with Gerard Pique was in February during Valentine's Day. It was a close-up selfie and the caption read, “Happy Valentine's Day.”

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been together for 12 years. They met at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. She sang the tournament theme song ‘Waka Waka' which became a global rage.