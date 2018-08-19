Shah Mahmood Qureshi Appointed As Pakistan's New Foreign Minister

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, served as Foreign Minister from March 2008 to February 2011 when the Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling the country.

World | | Updated: August 19, 2018 07:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Appointed As Pakistan's New Foreign Minister

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was appointed as Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Saturday.

Islamabad: 

Shah Mahmood Qureshi was appointed as Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Saturday as Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a 20-member cabinet, Information Minister-designate Fawad Chaudhry said.

The ministers will take oath on Monday morning, he said on his official Twitter account.

Mr Qureshi, who is a senior leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, served as Foreign Minister from March 2008 to February 2011 when the Pakistan Peoples Party was ruling the country.

The Prime Minister also appointed five advisers, he said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Shah Mahmood QureshiPakistan Foreign Minister

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonJio Phone 2

................................ Advertisement ................................