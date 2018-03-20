'Sex And The City' Actress Cynthia Nixon To Run For New York governor

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," Nixon, 51, said on Twitter.
A statement by Nixon's campaign called her a progressive alternative to Cuomo. It said the governor was a "centrist and Albany insider," mentioning the state capital, and referred to the legal troubles of a number of his aides.
"We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway," the statement said. "We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can't just be business as usual anymore."
Cuomo, 60, the son of late New York Governor Mario Cuomo, is seeking his third term this year. The primary is on Sept. 13 and the general election on Nov. 6.
