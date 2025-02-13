Several Injured As Car Drives Into Crowd In Munich

A car has driven into a group of people in the German city of Munich, leaving several people injured, police said on Thursday.

The Bild newspaper reported that 15 people had been injured.

The Munich Security Conference is to start on Friday and U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are arriving later on Thursday.

A large-scale police operation was underway near the southern city's central train station.

Police said on X they were able to detain the driver and did not consider him to pose any further threat.

The incident appears to have affected people participating in a demonstration linked to a strike organised by the Verdi union, according to the local BR broadcaster.

The union said it did not have any information on the incident.

