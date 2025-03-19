Want To Study Engineering In Germany? Check Top 10 Institutes

Germany is a top choice for Indian students, offering affordable education, a good quality of life, and great job opportunities. German universities are highly rated and offer many scholarships. Students can also work part-time and stay in the country for 18 months after graduation. Additionally, Germany's visa process is easy, and the country welcomes international students.

Germany is particularly renowned for its excellence in engineering studies, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and practical application in fields like automotive, mechanical, and electrical engineering.

In the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, German universities performed exceptionally well in engineering and technology, including computer science and various engineering disciplines.

For those interested in pursuing higher education in Germany, here are the top institutes in Engineering & Technology as per the QS ranking 2025:

1. Technical University of Munich

Global Ranking: 19

Overall Score: 84.6

2. Technische Universitat Berlin (TU Berlin)

Global Ranking: 45

Overall Score: 79.9

3. KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Global Ranking: 53

Overall Score: 79.2

4. RWTH Aachen University



Global Ranking: 65

Overall Score: 78.1

5. Technische Universitat Dresden

Global Ranking: 97

Overall Score: 74.9

6. Universitat Stuttgart

Global Ranking: 182

Overall Score: 70.5

7. Technical University of Darmstadt

Global Ranking: 187

Overall Score: 70.3

8. Humboldt-Universitat zu Berlin

Global Ranking: 225

Overall Score: 68.7

9. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen

Global Ranking: 237

Overall Score: 68.2

10. Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg

Global Ranking: 254

Overall Score: 67.6