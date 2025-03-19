Advertisement

Want To Study Engineering In Germany? Check Top 10 Institutes

Technical University of Munich ranked first in Germany.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Want To Study Engineering In Germany? Check Top 10 Institutes
Technische Universitat Berlin (TU Berlin) ranked second.

Germany is a top choice for Indian students, offering affordable education, a good quality of life, and great job opportunities. German universities are highly rated and offer many scholarships. Students can also work part-time and stay in the country for 18 months after graduation. Additionally, Germany's visa process is easy, and the country welcomes international students.

Germany is particularly renowned for its excellence in engineering studies, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and practical application in fields like automotive, mechanical, and electrical engineering.

 In the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject, German universities performed exceptionally well in engineering and technology, including computer science and various engineering disciplines.

For those interested in pursuing higher education in Germany, here are the top institutes in Engineering & Technology as per the QS ranking 2025:

1. Technical University of Munich

Global Ranking: 19 
Overall Score: 84.6

2. Technische Universitat Berlin (TU Berlin)

Global Ranking: 45 
Overall Score: 79.9

3. KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology

Global Ranking: 53 
Overall Score: 79.2

4. RWTH Aachen University
 

Global Ranking: 65 
Overall Score: 78.1

5. Technische Universitat Dresden

Global Ranking: 97 
Overall Score: 74.9

6. Universitat Stuttgart

Global Ranking: 182 
Overall Score: 70.5

7. Technical University of Darmstadt

Global Ranking: 187 
Overall Score: 70.3

8. Humboldt-Universitat zu Berlin

Global Ranking: 225 
Overall Score: 68.7

9. Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen

Global Ranking: 237 
Overall Score: 68.2

10. Friedrich-Alexander-Universitat Erlangen-Nurnberg

Global Ranking: 254 
Overall Score: 67.6

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Technical University Of Munich, Study Engineering, Study Engineering In Germany
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now