Top Civil Engineering Universities In 2024 As Per QS World Rankings

Civil engineering is a dynamic and essential field that plays a crucial role in shaping the infrastructure. Students aspiring to study civil engineering at a top global institution can refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings. This ranking provides a comprehensive list of the best universities worldwide for higher education.

According to the QS rankings, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) holds the top position, while the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) is ranked second.

Here is the list of top civil engineering universities:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Founded in 1861, MIT is a private research university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Established to address the growing industrialization of the United States, MIT adopted a European polytechnic model, emphasizing laboratory-based instruction in applied science and engineering.

University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

UC Berkeley is a public research university located in Berkeley, California. Established in 1868, the university is named after the Anglo-Irish philosopher George Berkeley.

Delft University of Technology



Located in Delft, Netherlands, Delft University of Technology is the oldest and largest Dutch public technical university. It specializes in engineering, technology, computing, design, and natural sciences.

National University of Singapore (NUS)

Established in 1980, NUS is a national public collegiate and research university in Singapore, formed by the merger of the University of Singapore and Nanyang University.

Other prominent universities offering courses in civil engineering include ETH Zurich, Tsinghua University, Imperial College London, University of Cambridge, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), Stanford University, EPFL - Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne, Politecnico di Milano, University of Oxford, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.