A Shift Swap That Saved This Man's Life On 9/11

Sekou Siby was supposed to be working at the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001, when the twin towers came under attack and turned into rubble.

He was scheduled to work on the 107th floor of the North Tower, where he was a cook at the famous Windows on the World restaurant. He was scheduled to supervise the breakfast cold-food station. That morning, though, Siby was at home with his pregnant wife.

Days earlier, he had agreed to exchange shifts with Moises Rivas, a young Ecuadorian musician who worked at the restaurant. Rivas wanted a Sunday off, so Siby agreed to cover for him. When Tuesday arrived, Rivas took Siby's shift, according to CNN.

Siby was sleeping at home when the wife of his colleague Abdoul Karim called him in panic. "Your building is burning," she told him. He turned on the television and saw smoke and flames rising from the North Tower. He immediately called the restaurant.

The phones rang. Nobody answered. Then the tower collapsed. "When the building collapsed, the phone went dead silent," Siby later recalled.

More than 2,700 people were killed at the World Trade Center that day. Among them was Rivas. Siby also lost 79 of his coworkers from Windows on the World. "You can't imagine losing the entire morning crew - all of the people you used to interact with - all gone," he said.

On October 3, 2001, Siby's daughter was born. He said the birth brought a brief moment of happiness during one of the darkest periods of his life. "Taking care of a baby helped me occupy my mind and give me a reason why God saved my life," he added.

Windows on the World had opened in 1976 and became famous for its views from the top of the North Tower. On clear days, diners could see up to 90 miles away. The restaurant also hosted Henry Kissinger, Dolly Parton and Donald Trump. It was once the highest-grossing standalone restaurant in the US.