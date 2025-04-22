Advertisement

Security Tightened In Agra Ahead of US Vice President JD Vance's Arrival

JD Vance and his family arrived in Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit that came weeks after President Trump imposed and then paused a sweeping tariff regime against around 60 countries including India.

Read Time: 1 min
Agra:

US Vice President JD Vance will visit the Taj Mahal during his visit to Agra on Wednesday, for which security has been tightened across the city, a police official said.

DCP City Sonam Kumar said, "The security liaisoning meeting of different stakeholders has been done. Apart from CISF, Archaeological Department, Indian Air Force and police, meetings were held with agencies. Duty arrangements will be made on the route. Verification of all the artists and school children who will participate in the programme will be done." The city is being decorated ahead of the US vice president's visit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

JD Vance, Agra, Taj Mahal
