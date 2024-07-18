Secret Service Head To Testify To US House Panel On Trump Shooting

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting presidents and former presidents.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has agreed to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on July 22 for a hearing related to the shooting of former President Donald Trump at a rally, the panel said on Wednesday.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Security at the Republican presidential candidate's rally in Pennsylvania has been under scrutiny after the former president was shot on Saturday at the event. The FBI said it was probing the shooting as an assassination attempt.

The shooting has raised serious concerns about how the suspect was able to access a nearby rooftop with a direct line of sight to where Trump was speaking.

Trump has since said he was doing well and has appeared at the Republican National Convention this week but the shooting left his face streaked with blood after his right ear was hit. A rally attendee was killed in the shooting, two others were wounded and the suspect is dead.

KEY QUOTES

"Americans demand and deserve answers from Director Cheatle about the attempted assassination of President Trump and the Secret Service's egregious failures," the Republican-led House oversight panel said on Wednesday, adding Cheatle agreed to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee's chair.

"The hearing will take place as scheduled on Monday, July 22," the panel added.

CONTEXT

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, who will face Republican Trump in November's election, said on Sunday he had ordered an independent review, and Republican lawmakers in Congress have also vowed swift investigations.

Cheatle said on Monday the Trump rally shooting was "unacceptable" and that she would not resign her post. Top Republicans in the U.S. Congress called on Wednesday for her to resign.

The Secret Service is responsible for protecting presidents and former presidents.

