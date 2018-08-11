Stolen Plane Flies From Seattle, Crashes After Jets Scramble To Intercept

Alaska Airlines on Twitter said the airplane was a Q400 airplane belonging to Horizon Air.

A plane suddenly took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport today morning before the passengers could board and without taking permission to depart, creating a major scare, as US Air Force jets scrambled to intercept the twin turboprop aircraft.



The plane crashed minutes after flying away from the airport, with a two USAF F-15 jet on pursuit.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the crash was not a terrorist incident, and the man who piloted the Alaska Airlines plane was a 29-year-old suicidal male.



"An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed," Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tweeted.

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU — bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018



The plane, a Q400 turboprop aircraft, belonged to Alaska Airlines.



"We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA," the US airline tweeted.