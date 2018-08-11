Stolen Plane Flies From Seattle, Crashes After Jets Scramble To Intercept

The plane crashed minutes after flying away from the airport, with a USAF F-15 jet on pursuit.

World | Edited by | Updated: August 11, 2018 11:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Stolen Plane Flies From Seattle, Crashes After Jets Scramble To Intercept

Alaska Airlines on Twitter said the airplane was a Q400 airplane belonging to Horizon Air.

A plane suddenly took off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport today morning before the passengers could board and without taking permission to depart, creating a major scare, as US Air Force jets scrambled to intercept the twin turboprop aircraft.

The plane crashed minutes after flying away from the airport, with a two USAF F-15 jet on pursuit.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the crash was not a terrorist incident, and the man who piloted the Alaska Airlines plane was a 29-year-old suicidal male.

"An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed," Seattle-Tacoma International Airport tweeted.

 
The plane, a Q400 turboprop aircraft, belonged to Alaska Airlines.

"We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA," the US airline tweeted.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Seatac AirportStolen Plane SeattleAlaska Plane

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsAarushi Talwar's Price ComparisonTrain StatusPNR StatusMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersPartial Solar Eclipse 2018Jet AirwaysVishwaroopam 2India vs England

................................ Advertisement ................................