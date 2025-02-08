Missing Alaska Plane Found With 3 Bodies Inside: US Coast Guard

An aircraft that went missing in Alaska with 10 people aboard on Thursday has been found, the US Coast Guard said on Friday. All 10 people aboard the small commuter plane are believed to be dead. While three individuals were found inside the aircraft and "reported to be deceased," the other seven are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the plane's condition, the USCG said in an X post. The plane was found about 34 miles (approximately 55 km) southeast of Nome.

"USCG has ended its search for the missing plane after the aircraft was located approx. 34 miles southeast of Nome. 3 individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased," the agency said.

"The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane. Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident," it added.

According to CNN, the Cessna aircraft, operated by Bering Air and carrying nine passengers and a pilot, disappeared on Thursday while heading from Unalakleet to Nome. The aircraft "experienced some kind of event which caused them to experience a rapid loss in elevation and a rapid loss in speed," said Coast Guard Lt. Commander Benjamin McIntyre-Coble.

The discovery of the plane came after an hours-long operation hampered by poor weather and low visibility. Fire crews conducted ground searches from Nome to Topkok, and a US Coast Guard flight crew scoured the airspace.

On Friday, when the visibility was better and the sky was clear, the National Guard and Coast Guard added helicopter search teams to the effort. The aircraft wreckage was then located 34 miles southeast of the city of Nome, where it had been headed from Unalakleet.

Details of who was on board have not been released but the Nome Volunteer Fire Department said all families of the passengers have been notified. The passengers on the plane are all adults, Alaska State Troopers Lt. Ben Endres said at the news conference.

Alaska's governor, Mike Dunleavy, said he was "heartbroken" by the disappearance of the flight. "Our prayers are with the passengers, the pilot, and their loved ones during this difficult time," he said.