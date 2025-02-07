Robert F Kennedy Jr Adds Mysterious Liquid In His Drink Mid-Flight. Internet Speculates

Robert F Kennedy Jr has gone viral on social media yet again after a video showed him administering droplets of a mysterious blue liquid into his drink on board a flight. The clip of Mr Kennedy, who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, had garnered millions of views across X and Reddit in less than 24 hours, leading to speculations about the mystery substance.

It is unclear when the video was taken but one of the prevailing theory suggests that RFK Jr was administering a dye called Methylene blue which is often used by passengers while on a flight.

"MB while flying Mitigates any radiation burden Protects against oxidative stress Anti viral so you don't catch a cold," said one user, while another added: "Methylene Blue - it's a phenomenal drug for wellness and longevity. You will pee blue though - Bright Smurf blue.

Other users questioned how he was able to bring liquid on a flight. "They always throw out my toothpaste! I'm jealous."

RFK Jr was caught on camera spiking his in-flight drink with this liquid.



— HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 6, 2025

Internet personality Hank Green also chimed in on the discussion, adding that methylene blue had become a "meme supplement with lots of exaggerated claims in the pseudo-health space".

"There is no robust research that it has positive impacts on people, which makes it sound like "well it might!!" And yeah, it might, but, like, anything might," said Mr Green.

"The point is we don't know and RFK Jr. very clearly prefers vibes to the methods of science."

— Hank Green (@hankgreen) February 6, 2025

Previous instance

Earlier this month, eagle-eyed users spotted RFK Jr allegedly placing a nicotine pouch in his mouth while fielding questions during his second Senate confirmation hearing.

In the video clip, RK Jr could be seen removing something that was resting under his left lower lip and slipping another item into his mouth, between his responses.

As per the users, RFK Jr was using Zyn, a brand of small, flavoured pouches that sit under the consumer's gum and lip. It is marketed as a healthier alternative to cigarettes that helps users get rid of their smoking habit.