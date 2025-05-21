'Diddy' Took Money On Learning Of Girlfriend's Affair: Cassie Ventura's Mother

The mother of Sean "Diddy" Combs's ex-partner Cassie testified Tuesday about threats and violence experienced by her daughter during her decade-long relationship with the music mogul.

Regina Ventura took the stand after several days of grueling testimony by her daughter Casandra Ventura, the singer known as Cassie, who detailed harrowing abuse by Combs and his coercive, drug-fueled sex marathons known as "freak-offs."

Combs, 55, is facing federal charges of sex trafficking and leading an illegal sex ring that enforced its power with crimes including arson, kidnapping and bribery.

Prosecutors on Monday asked Ventura about an email her daughter, a key witness in the trial, had sent her on December 23, 2011.

Cassie, 38, testified last week that Combs in late 2011 had become enraged when he discovered she had been seeing rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi.

Combs subsequently threatened to release videos of her participating in his sex parties as retaliation, Cassie told her mother in the email.

Ventura read the email aloud: "The threats that have been made to me by Sean Puffy Combs are that he is going to release two explicit tapes of me."

"He also said he will be having someone hurt me and Scott Mescudi physically."

Ventura said she felt "physically sick" to learn of the threats. "I did not understand it, the sex tape threw me."

Combs's defense attorneys sought to undermine Cassie's testimony on the sex parties, alleging she took part voluntarily.

Ventura said Tuesday that Combs, who was already very wealthy at the time and whose fortune is now estimated by Forbes magazine at $700 million, demanded $20,000 to recoup money he had spent on her.

The money was eventually paid, Cassie's mother said, justifying it as ensuring her daughter's "safety."

Ventura was also asked Tuesday about photos of Cassie showing bruises on her body, again at the same time in late 2011.

"She was bruised. We wanted to make sure we'd memorialized (that) she was beaten by Sean Combs," she said.

Combs made hundreds of millions in the music, fashion, media and liquor industries and is often credited with helping to bring hip-hop into the mainstream.

But the rap producer and global superstar once famous for his lavish parties now appears visibly aged after months in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges but faces life in prison if convicted.

The defense contends that while Ventura's relationship with Combs was complicated and included domestic abuse, it did not amount to sex trafficking.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)