Man Found Guilty Of Murdering Pregnant Wife. A Documentary Can Challenge It

Scott Peterson, the man found guilty of murdering his pregnant wife Laci Peterson more than two decades ago, is back in the spotlight after a new documentary claimed to reveal previously unseen evidence that could challenge his conviction.

Peterson, 53, is serving a life sentence in California for the 2002 murders of Laci and their unborn son, Conner. Prosecutors said he killed Laci on Christmas Eve and disposed of her body in the San Francisco Bay using his fishing boat. He was convicted in 2004.

Prosecutors have alleged that he was having an affair with massage therapist Amber Frey while his wife was eight months pregnant. They also argued that Peterson killed Laci and their unborn son, Conner, because he wanted to escape family responsibilities and continue a carefree lifestyle with his girlfriend.

Now, A&E's two-part documentary, Scott Peterson: The New Evidence, set to air on July 16 and 17, features previously unseen footage, alleged handwritten notes by Laci Peterson and expert analysis. The filmmakers claim the material could challenge key parts of the prosecution's case.

The documentary follows host Chris Pixley, a defence lawyer and ABC News legal analyst, and retired Los Angeles detective Ninette Toosbuy as they retrace Peterson's route to the Berkeley Marina, where prosecutors said he disposed of Laci's body.

They argue it would have been extremely difficult to throw a body from Peterson's small fishing boat in broad daylight without anyone seeing it or leaving behind clear forensic evidence.

Investigators had found two strands of Laci's hair wrapped around a pair of pliers under a seat in Peterson's boat, according to People. However, the documentary points out that no blood or human tissue was found on the pliers. According to trial testimony, the tool was also rusty and appeared to have not been used for a long time.

The documentary also shows handwritten notes that were allegedly written by Laci that suggest she knew Peterson had bought the fishing boat. However, prosecutors had argued during the trial that he secretly bought the boat as part of his plan to commit the murder.

The documentary also revisits another theory that Laci may have been abducted. It points to a burglary that took place across the street from the Petersons' home around the time she disappeared.

According to the documentary, seven witnesses reported seeing a suspicious van in the neighbourhood on December 24. One witness, a reserve police officer, allegedly told investigators he saw a pregnant woman being forced into the van.

The documentary says the van was later found burned about 1.5 miles away in Modesto's Airport District. It also claims a police dog tracked Laci's scent to that area during the early investigation.

Peterson's former lawyer, Mark Geragos, has defended his longtime client, saying he still believes he is innocent despite his conviction in the high-profile murder case.

Speaking to the New York Post, Geragos said the Peterson case is one that continues to stay with him. "I lose sleep... probably more than any other case... when I believe a client is innocent," he said. Geragos said his belief comes from decades of experience handling thousands of criminal cases.

"You have an instinct or a gut feeling that is honed by doing 10,000 reps, so to speak, and you know when someone is good for a crime or when they're not," said Geragos, who has represented several high-profile clients, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, Michael Jackson and the Menendez brothers.

Peterson is serving a life sentence in California. He has repeatedly challenged his conviction through the appeals process, but courts have refused to overturn the verdict.