Scientists Reconstruct Face Of A Man Whose Skull Was Pierced By Iron Rod

As artist used 3D technology to reconstruct the face of Phineas Gage.

Scientists have, for the first time, revolutionised the face of the man whose freak accident revolutionised our understanding of the brain, according to IFL Science. Phineas Gage, a railroad worker, was clearing the way for a new railroad in the US state of Vermont on September 13, 1848, when an accidental explosion caused an iron bar to punch a hole in his skull. The accident punctured and deformed a large part of his brain. Despite the injury, Mr Gage lives for more than 12 year, remaining active and relatively normal.

Now, scientists have reconstructed his face how it appeared at the time of the impact. They used computer scans his fractured skull for a complete a forensic reconstruction of his features, the outlet further said.

Cicero Moraes, a 3D designer and forensic expert, helped with recreating the man's original face. He has posted a clip of the project on YouTube.

The freak accident occurred when Mr Gage prepared to blow up some rocks during the construction of a railway line. An iron rod dropped by him was launched by the impact of the gunpowder and flew towards his cheek like a harpoon.

It entered Mr Gage's skull via the left cheek before exciting at the top of the cranium.

IFL Science said the metal object measured 1.09 metres in length and 3.18 centimetres in diametre and weighed around six kilograms. The solid metal projectile eventually landed more than 10 metres behind Mr Gage, smeared with blood and brain tissue.

The worker was transported back to his hotel and climbed the stairs to his room unassisted, the report said. The doctor who attended to him removed around 28 grams of mangled brain before bandaging Mr Gage's skull.

Though hard to believe, Mr Gage was back on his feet in a month and moved to Chile to work in a stable.

However, the accident affected his cognitive skills, which were comparable to a child and he exhibited socially unacceptable behaviour. He died on May 21, 1861, exactly twelve years, six months, and eight days after the iron rod pierced his brain.