US Army Aims To Produce 3D-Printed Skin To Help Treat Soldiers

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The US Army is researching bioprinting to treat soldier wounds using 3D-printed tissues. DEVCOM CBC is collaborating with the University of Hawaii on advanced biomaterials and manufacturing. The project involves developing organ models to evaluate compounds for military medical applications.

The US Army is exploring the technology of bioprinting, which involves 3D printing human tissues using living cells, proteins and nutrients as raw materials, to treat the wounds of soldiers and save their lives, the official site of the US Department of Defence said. The US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) has collaborated with the University of Hawaii System on two initiatives in order to leverage biomaterials and advanced manufacturing.

The project is under a cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) and two initial joint work statements (JWS), according to the US Army.

Also Read | US Researcher Proposes Detonating Massive Nuclear Bomb Under Ocean To Save Earth

From organ-on-a-chip scientific tools to manufacturing and repair capabilities, the two organisations would work on various life-saving initiatives to support the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), which is headquartered in Hawaii.

Dr Jason Barnhill, who is an associate research professor at the John A Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will work with Priscilla Lee, a DEVCOM CBC bioengineering researcher, to develop organ models for assessing various compounds under the first JWS.

As quoted in the official report, Sam Shomaker, dean of the University of Hawaii at Manoa JABSOM, said, "We are incredibly proud that Dr. Barnhill and Priscilla Lee are representing the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and DEVCOM CBC with these efforts that have the potential to save the lives of our frontline Soldiers and civilians across the world."

"By helping to introduce innovative biofabrication technology to even more remote areas, JABSOM is assisting in the mission across the Pacific and globally," Shomaker added.

The official report mentions that Lee's focus is on bioprinting cell culture models with an aim to understand immune responses and develop next-generation biomaterials for various uses.

The project aims to enhance the current in vitro organ models with the help of bioprinting. The researchers believe that the bioprinting technology would help soldiers in treatments for burns, exposure to poisonous gases, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and more such threats.

What is bioprinting?

As mentioned earlier, bioprinting is the process of creating 3D, cellular structures using bio-inks to make functional, biological replicas of body parts. If successful, the process could be a massive milestone in the area of organ transplantation. For example, if a person needs a new heart, imagine scientists taking cells from that person to create an entire new organ.