As Trump Turns 79, Washington To Host Military Parade Amid National Protests

Washington DC will host a military parade on June 14 to mark the Army's 250th anniversary.

The parade coincides with President Trump's 79th birthday and starts at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Over 7,000 troops will participate, featuring tanks, armoured vehicles, and a fireworks display.

Washington DC is preparing to host a large-scale military parade on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The event also aligns with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, which he has described as a "parade like no other."

Set to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT) on June 14, the parade will take place around the National Mall, including the Washington Monument Grounds. While tickets aren't required, the US Army recommends advance registration on its website for better viewing access.

More than 7,000 uniformed troops are expected to participate, accompanied by tanks, armoured vehicles, marching bands, flyovers, and a large-scale fireworks display. The Army estimates the cost of the festivities to be between $25 million and $45 million, with a portion earmarked for repairing city streets not built to support heavy military hardware.

"Thundering tanks and breath-taking flyovers will roar through our capital city," President Trump said ahead of the parade.

This will mark the first major US military parade since 1991, when President George HW Bush presided over celebrations honouring the end of the Gulf War. That event drew approximately 200,000 spectators. Previous parades date back to 1961 under President John F. Kennedy, 1953 during Dwight Eisenhower's first inauguration, and the World War II-era parades of 1942 and 1946.

Protests Across the Nation

While the capital prepares for military fanfare, demonstrations opposing the Trump administration are set to erupt in over 1,500 locations nationwide. The protests, organised under the banner "No Kings," are being promoted as a "national day of defiance" by the activist group 50501 Movement-short for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The group's website criticises the parade as political theatre: "President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn't staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else."

Much of the anger has been fuelled by Trump's recent decision to deploy US Marines and National Guard units to Los Angeles, California, against the wishes of the state's governor, in response to ongoing immigration-related protests.

Major protest rallies are planned in key cities such as New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, and Phoenix. Demonstrations will span all 50 states, including dozens in Trump strongholds like Texas and Florida.

