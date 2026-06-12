Scientists Bake Sourdough Bread From Yeast Found On 5000-Year-Old Mummy

Scientists studying the remains of a 5,000-year-old mummy have successfully baked a loaf of sourdough bread using ancient yeast strains extracted from Otzi the Iceman. After bread, they are also planning to see if they can brew beer with it.

Otzi, a body that remained preserved in ice for over 5,300 years, was found in the Alps near the modern-day Italy-Austria border in 1991. Since its discovery, researchers have extensively studied the ancient remains to learn more about prehistoric European people and their way of life.

Scientists from the Institute for Mummy Studies at Eurac Research managed to isolate living yeast from microorganisms preserved in and on Otzi's remains. The yeast was then used to make sourdough bread.

Scientists believe the yeast did not originate from Otzi. They said that the microorganisms that thrive only in cold conditions may have entered the body sometime after death.

When asked if they were surprised to find yeast on the mummy, microbiologist Mohamed Sarhan, as shared on the official website of Eurac Research, said, “Very. Otzi is preserved at -6 degrees Celsius; under such conditions, the long-term survival of microorganisms is not really to be expected. These yeasts are remarkable because they are adapted to very cold temperatures.”

The experiment marked the first time researchers had attempted baking with the ancient yeasts. Sarhan admitted that the initial results were far from perfect but considered them a promising start.

“Eventually, we obtained a completely normal dough that rose within 24 hours − basically just like with ordinary yeast. We made some really good dough with it,” the microbiologist said.

"I've never baked bread before, and it showed," he said, adding that the sourdough loaf still needs improvement because the experiment was only in its early stages.

Besides bread, brewing beer is one of the main applications being considered. He added that the researchers have already discussed the idea with experts from German brewer Weihenstephan Brewery.

“Bread is currently one of the obvious applications we're considering; another is beer—we've already discussed this with experts from Weihenstephan,” Sarhan said.