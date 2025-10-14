Schools Shut After Nearly 6,000 Students In Malaysia Infected With Influenza

Around 6,000 students in Malaysia have been infected with influenza and some schools have been closed for the safety of children and staff, an education ministry official said.

"We already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases from the COVID-19 pandemic," director general Mohd Azam Ahmad said on Monday, according to a video of his remarks posted by a local news broadcaster.

“We have reminded schools to follow these guidelines, encouraging the use of face masks and reducing large group activities among students."

He did not specify how many schools were closed, but said the infections were detected in several areas across the country.

Last week, the health ministry reported 97 influenza clusters across the country, up from 14 the week before, with most reported in schools and kindergartens.

