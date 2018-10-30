Saudi Prosecutor Visits Istanbul Consulate Where Khashoggi Was Killed

Saud Al Mojeb arrived in Istanbul and held talks on Monday with Istanbul's chief prosecutor (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor held a second round of talks with Turkish officials on Tuesday and visited the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed four weeks ago.

Khashoggi's killing has escalated into a crisis for the world's top oil exporter, which initially denied any knowledge of or role in his disappearance.

Prosecutor Saud Al Mojeb arrived in Istanbul on Sunday night and held talks on Monday with Istanbul's chief prosecutor, days after he contradicted weeks of Saudi statements by saying that Khashoggi's killing was premeditated.

He met the Turkish prosecutor, Irfan Fidan, at the court house for a second time on Tuesday before heading for the consulate, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the consulate after he went there to get documents for his forthcoming marriage.

Saudi officials at first insisted that Khashoggi left the compound on Oct. 2 after completing his paperwork. Turkish officials, however, said they believed he was killed inside by a team sent from Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Riyadh to conclude the investigation as soon as possible.

"The whole truth must be revealed," he said. "We believe (Mujeb's) visit is important for these truths to come out."

Turkey has called for 18 suspects in Khashoggi's killing to be extradited for trial in Turkish courts, but Saudi Arabia has said they will face justice in the kingdom.