Turkey Hands Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Trial To Saudi Arabia

Jamal Khashoggi Killing: Right Groups are condemning the request of transferring suspects to Saudi Arabia

A Turkish court ruled as expected on Thursday to halt the trial of Saudi suspects over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transfer it to Saudi Arabia, a decision that comes as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Riyadh.

Last week the prosecutor called for the Istanbul trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be transferred to Saudi authorities. Turkey's justice minister later said the government would approve the request, which was condemned by rights groups.

