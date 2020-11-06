Saudi Princess Robbed Of Euro 600,000-Luxury Belongings In Paris Heist

The 47-year-old princess, who had not set foot in the apartment since August, discovered on returning that bags, watches, jewellery and furs worth about $720,000 were missing.

Thieves took away some 600,000 euros worth of high-end goods. (Representational)

Paris, France:

Thieves have taken some 600,000 euros worth of high-end goods from the Paris home of a Saudi princess, a source close to the case said on Friday.

The princess, whose name was not revealed, was hospitalised in a state of shock and has not yet spoken to police.

The thieves appear to have entered the apartment, situated near the swank Avenue George V in the heart of the French capital, without using force, the source close to the case said.

The bounty included around 30 Hermes bags worth between 10,000 and 30,000 euros each, a Cartier watch, jewellery and fur items.

Prosecutors have opened a formal investigation which will be handled by the Paris police's special anti-gang unit.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that an early suspect was a man who had been staying at the princess's apartment since August.

A spare set of keys to her home had gone missing, the paper added.

