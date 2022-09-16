Saudi Man Marries 53 Times In 43 Years To Find Stability: Report

Most of his marriages were with women from Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi man has claimed that over the course of 43 years, he was married 53 times to different women, according to a report in Gulf News. The man further said that he wasn't acting in this way to pursue personal pleasure but rather to find peace and stability, according to a report from Gulf News.

The 63-year-old, identified as Abu Abdullah, has now been nicknamed the "polygamist of the century", Gulf News further said in its report.

Mr Abdullah recently appeared on local media television MBC for an interview where he said that he is currently married to one woman and has no intention of getting remarried.

He also said, "When I married for the first time, I did not plan to marry more than one woman because I was feeling comfortable and had children."

"But after a while, problems happened and I decided to marry again when I was 23 years old and I informed my wife of my decision," he added.

According to Gulf News, the problem in his married life started when he had an argument with his first and second wife that compelled him to get remarried a third and fourth time. The first, second, and third wives, according to Mr Abdullah, were all eventually divorced.

"I married 53 women over long periods. The first was when I was 20 years and she was six years older than me," Mr Abdullah further said. He said that his shortest possible marriage lasted just one night.

"Every man in the world wishes to have one woman and remain with her forever. Stability is not to be found with a young woman, but with an old one," he further said.

Most of his marriages were with women from Saudi Arabia. But he also married foreign women during his trips abroad.