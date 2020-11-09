Saudi Arabia King And Crown Prince Congratulate Joe Biden Over US Election Win: Report

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden.

Saudi Arabia's king and its powerful crown prince on Sunday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, state media said, a day after TV networks declared him the victor.

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulatory messages to US president-elect Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

It added that the king stressed their two countries' "close historical relations, which everyone seeks to strengthen and further develop in all fields".

