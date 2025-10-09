'Hope It Leads To End Of War': Saudi Arabia, Jordan Welcome Gaza Truce Deal

Saudi Arabia on Thursday welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas and said it hoped it would lead to peace after two years of devastating war.

Saudi Arabia hopes "this important step will lead to urgent action to alleviate the humanitarian suffering... achieve a full Israeli withdrawal, restore security and stability, and initiate practical steps to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution," a foreign ministry statement said.

Israel's neighbour Jordan also hailed the deal in a statement, saying it should "lead to the end of the war, the implementation of the exchange agreement (of hostages and prisoners) and Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid."

